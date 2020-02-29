'Wuhan shake': New greetings around the world amid coronavirus outbreak



Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus Update: Lawmakers Going After Price Gougers Lawmakers on Long Island are introducing legislation that targets price gougers during the coronavirus outbreak. TV 10/55's Dave Carlin reports Credit: WLNY CBS NY Duration: 01:57Published 44 minutes ago Coronavirus Update: Scarsdale Closes All Schools Through March 18 The Scarsdale School District announced on Sunday night it is closing all of its schools out of precaution and to allow for extensive cleaning in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. TV 10/55's Hazel.. Credit: WLNY CBS NY Duration: 03:20Published 1 hour ago

Recent related news from verified sources Kenya: Magufuli Adopts New Greetings Style to Fight Coronavirus [Nairobi News] Tanzania President John Magufuli has come up with a new way of greeting people as a preventive measure to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

allAfrica.com 5 days ago



Sierra Leone: Govt is Using Lessons From Ebola to Prepare for Coronavirus [The Conversation Africa] The outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, started at the end of 2019 in Wuhan, China. It is spreading rapidly around the...

allAfrica.com 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this