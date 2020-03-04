Kamal Abdulla: Azerbaijan Retained Common Human Values And Multiculturalism – OpEd Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

For many centuries, since antiquity, classical literature of Azerbaijan has fully reflected an atmosphere of multiculturalism and tolerance in its entire spectrum. The desire to embrace humanity as a complete assessment and as a mosaic with many jewels, a need to explore mental parallels uniting diverse ethnic nations,... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Jayan Parameswaran Literature of Azerbaijan.. https://t.co/EkMRayvVje 3 days ago Jonathan Knight Kamal Abdulla: Azerbaijan Retained Common Human Values And Multiculturalism - OpEd - Eurasia Review https://t.co/35gwGL7Ggl 3 days ago Literature share Kamal Abdulla: Azerbaijan Retained Common Human Values And Multiculturalism – OpEd - Eurasia Review https://t.co/EuFw5EEYZJ 4 days ago Eurasia Review Kamal Abdulla: Azerbaijan Retained Common Human Values And Multiculturalism – OpEd https://t.co/0qwDxrJub1 4 days ago