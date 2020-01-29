USA Needs Social Democracy Or What Sanders Calls Socialism – OpEd Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

By Jonathan Power



The U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is having trouble with his socialism. The younger voters get it, but many of the older liberally-minded people don’t — the kind of people who read the New York Times and probably like its endorsement of Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar and find socialism rather... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Why Trump Wants To Run Against Bernie Does Donald Trump want to run against Bernie Sanders? According to Slate, Bernie Sanders is the candidate Trump wants to run against. Why? Sanders liabilities haven't been exploited in the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37Published on January 29, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources The Man Who Made Socialism Cool Again Love him or hate him, Bernie Sanders has emerged as the indisputable front-runner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. Sanders has inspired a...

WorldNews 5 days ago





Tweets about this