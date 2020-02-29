Clashes breaking out at Greece-Turkey border as migrants continue push attempt into Europe
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () Clashes broke out along the Greece-Turkey land border Wednesday morning as Greek authorities fired tear gas and stun grenades in an attempt to push back the hundreds of migrants trying to illegally cross.
Greece placed its borders on maximum security footing on Sunday after hundreds of migrants used porous crossing points to enter the country from Turkey, with thousands behind them seeking entry after Ankara relaxed curbs on their movement. Soraya Ali reports.