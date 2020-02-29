Global  

Clashes breaking out at Greece-Turkey border as migrants continue push attempt into Europe

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Clashes broke out along the Greece-Turkey land border Wednesday morning as Greek authorities fired tear gas and stun grenades in an attempt to push back the hundreds of migrants trying to illegally cross.
News video: Migrants head to Greece as Turkey opens the doors

Migrants head to Greece as Turkey opens the doors 02:07

 Greece placed its borders on maximum security footing on Sunday after hundreds of migrants used porous crossing points to enter the country from Turkey, with thousands behind them seeking entry after Ankara relaxed curbs on their movement. Soraya Ali reports.

Turkish police bolster Greek border to stop migrants' return [Video]Turkish police bolster Greek border to stop migrants' return

The chaos on the Greece-Turkey border continues to deepen.

Greece blocks 35,000 attempting to cross border [Video]Greece blocks 35,000 attempting to cross border

Hundreds of migrants continue to queue and camp near the Turkish-Greek border, despite police forces from both sides taking measures to deter them. Maha Albadrawi reports

Migrants clash with Greek police at the Turkish border

Migrants in Greece told the BBC Turkish authorities encouraged them to cross into the EU from Turkey
BBC News Also reported by •France 24Seattle TimesReuters IndiaThe AgeReuters

Turkey's Erdogan says Europe borders open as refugees gather

Turkey's Erdogan says Europe borders open as refugees gatherANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that his country's borders with Europe were open, as thousands of refugees gathered...
WorldNews Also reported by •Newsday

egotis10

Στάνις Σατάνις RT @AAAprosarmostos: #Breaking Small arms clashes are reported on the Greek-Turkish border. #GreeceDefendsEurope #IStandWithGreece #DefendE… 11 hours ago

AAAprosarmostos

ΑΑΑπροσαρμοστος_Γαδαρακος #Breaking Small arms clashes are reported on the Greek-Turkish border. #GreeceDefendsEurope #IStandWithGreece… https://t.co/v6szUOnhe5 12 hours ago

corkyengel

Corky Engel Islam uses people as weaponry...Clashes breaking out at Greece-Turkey border as migrants continue push attempt into… https://t.co/O1JT3NtwDx 20 hours ago

do6986

Dave O Clashes breaking out at Greece-Turkey border as migrants continue push attempt into Europe | Fox News https://t.co/kdtWQCFqxA 1 day ago

Sandstorm1776

Sandstorm1776 Clashes breaking out at Greece-Turkey border as migrants continue push attempt into Europe https://t.co/WkCdbAq5ft #FoxNews 1 day ago

Channel__News_

Channel News Clashes breaking out at Greece-Turkey border as migrants continue push attempt into Europe Clashes broke out along… https://t.co/nGSUy86S19 1 day ago

tiogamom1

Tioga RT @Alpha_57: Clashes breaking out at Greece-Turkey border as migrants continue push attempt into Europe https://t.co/2tcZMVGWN6 #FoxNews 2 days ago

Alpha_57

Alpha_57🇺🇸🇵🇷🇮🇱 Clashes breaking out at Greece-Turkey border as migrants continue push attempt into Europe https://t.co/2tcZMVGWN6 #FoxNews 2 days ago

