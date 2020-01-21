Global  

On Ukraine visit, Canada minister presses Iran for access to black boxes from plane crash

Reuters Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne on Wednesday urged Tehran to allow access to the black boxes from a Ukrainian passenger plane that was accidentally shot down over Iran in January.
