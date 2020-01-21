On Ukraine visit, Canada minister presses Iran for access to black boxes from plane crash

Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne told reporters on Saturday that "the best antidote to conspiracy is transparency" and demanded that Iran share its black boxes to..

Iran seeks help reading black boxes, facing pressure Iran has requested equipment it says it needs from U.S. and French authorities to download information from black boxes on a downed Ukrainian passenger plane. Francesca Lynagh reports. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:34Published on January 21, 2020