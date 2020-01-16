Global  

Internet Services Temporarily Restored In Kashmir

Newsy Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Internet Services Temporarily Restored In KashmirWatch VideoOn Wednesday, Indian authorities temporarily restored full internet access in the disputed region of Kashmir. The move comes seven months after India revoked Kashmir's status as a semiautonomous state and locked down the region.

Internet services, including social media sites, will be accessible until March 17....
News video: Internet Services Temporarily Restored In Kashmir

 India said it will temporarily restore internet access in Kashmir — seven months after the government imposed a blackout in the region.

6 months on, Kashmir gets 2G data services, broadband with restrictions | OneIndia News [Video]6 months on, Kashmir gets 2G data services, broadband with restrictions | OneIndia News

6 months after an internet blackout and communication shutdown was imposed in J&K following the abrogation of Article 370, authorities have been winding down the restrictions gradually. Now, in the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:12Published

Malaysian tourists reduced to tears after hearing from families during internet blackout in Kashmir [Video]Malaysian tourists reduced to tears after hearing from families during internet blackout in Kashmir

Footage, recorded on Wednesday (January 15), shows Malaysian tourists at a government-run media centre become emotional when connecting with their families after five days without internet in Kashmir..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:42Published


Broadband internet services restored in Kashmir

Broadband internet services were restored in Kashmir on Thursday, a day after the Jammu and Kashmir administration lifted a ban on social media in the Union...
IndiaTimes

Nearly seven months after abrogation of Article 370, broadband services restored in Kashmir Valley

Mobile internet services were earlier restored in Kashmir by the J&K Administration. The Centre had suspended the internet services in the region following the...
Zee News

