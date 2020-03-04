Global  

U.S. chief justice slams Schumer for 'dangerous' comment on justices in abortion case

Reuters India Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday issued an unusual rebuke of "dangerous" comments by top U.S. Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer about two conservative Supreme Court justices appointed by President Donald Trump and how they might rule in a major abortion case.
