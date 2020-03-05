Global  

Prince Harry and wife Meghan begin final royal events

Reuters India Thursday, 5 March 2020
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will appear together at an official engagement on Thursday for the first time since January's announcement that they would step away from their royal duties.
Harry and Meghan at Endeavour Awards ceremony [Video]Harry and Meghan at Endeavour Awards ceremony

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk to guests at the Endeavour Fund Awards in Central London, marking their first official appearance together since deciding to step down from Royal duties. The..

Harry and Meghan in UK for final royal duties [Video]Harry and Meghan in UK for final royal duties

Harry and Meghan in UK for final royal duties

Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan begin farewell royal events

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan appeared together at an official engagement on Thursday for the first time since January's announcement that they...
The couple stop their royal duties at the end of the month as they seek to carve out “a progressive new role”
