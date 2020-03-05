Video of alleged assault at Cape Breton high school sparks outrage

Occurred on February 17th, 2020 / Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, Canada Info: I decided to film this moment because Dad fell off roof and wouldn't give up. When I showed everyone else, it brought a lot of laughter and tears. I dropped off something for my parents and saw my father cleaning off the roof to...
Officials at three San Francisco high schools have cancelled classes for Monday over concerns surrounding the current coronavirus outbreak. Classes will not be held at Archbishop Riordan High, Lowell..