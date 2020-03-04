Global  

Hong Kong coronavirus patient's dog could be first human-to-animal transmission: Experts

Zee News Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Animal health experts said on Wednesday the quarantined dog of a coronavirus patient in Hong Kong could be the first case of human-to-animal transmission, although they cautioned the matter remained under investigation.
Coronavirus outbreak: What do migrant workers do?

Coronavirus outbreak: What do migrant workers do?

 The spread of the coronavirus outbreak beyond the Chinese mainland is leaving migrant workers vulnerable.

Dog In Hong Kong Possible First Known Case Of Human To Pet Coronavirus

Hong Kong has quarantined the dog of a coronavirus patient in what could be the first case of human-to-pet transmission.

Another Coronavirus Patient Has Died In California

The Grand Princess cruise ship is expected to dock in San Francisco on Thursday. This specific cruise ship has been in the news quite a bit over Coronavirus suspicions. The CDC is investigating a..

