Saudi Arabia Bans Citizens From Taking Mecca Pilgrimage Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () After banning foreign pilgrims from Mecca and Medina, Saudi Arabia has announced that its citizens are now also banned from taking the pilgrimage due to the spreading fears over coronavirus.
