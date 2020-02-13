Global  

High-speed TGV train derails in eastern France - SNCF

Reuters Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
A high-speed TGV train running between Strasbourg in eastern France and Paris derailed on Thursday, the state-run SNCF rail company said.
French TGV train derails near Strasbourg, 22 hurt

The high-speed train was heading to Paris at around 270 km/h (170 mph) when it ran off the tracks near Strasbourg.
Al Jazeera

High-speed train bound for Paris derails in France

A high-speed train bound for Paris has derailed leaving several passengers injured.
SBS


