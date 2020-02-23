Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Israel's El Al warns of more financial pain from coronavirus outbreak

Israel's El Al warns of more financial pain from coronavirus outbreak

Reuters India Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
El Al Israel Airlines estimated on Thursday that the government's latest restrictions on travellers arriving from five European countries would further damage its results.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

A no-nonsense video guide on the coronavirus [Video]A no-nonsense video guide on the coronavirus

Meet the junior doctor who has cut through all the fog to bring you his no-nonsense video guide on everything you need to know about coronavirus. Cardiologist Dr Dominic Pimenta, 32, said was fed up of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:40Published

Coronavirus outbreak: Israel blocks arrivals from Seoul [Video]Coronavirus outbreak: Israel blocks arrivals from Seoul

South Korea has lodged a complaint with Israel after a planeload of South Koreans was denied entry.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:03Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fop2014

EU Travels Check out Israel's El Al Warns of More Financial Pain From Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/sZCFTK1vBO https://t.co/N9MNLKsSoF 1 day ago

Kveldulf7

(((Kveldulf )))🇫🇮🗽🇺🇸 RT @Algemeiner: El Al Israel Airlines estimated on Thursday that the government’s latest restrictions on travelers arriving from five Europ… 2 days ago

Algemeiner

Algemeiner El Al Israel Airlines estimated on Thursday that the government’s latest restrictions on travelers arriving from fi… https://t.co/V6pULCaV65 2 days ago

DiasporaNews123

Global Diaspora News Israel’s El Al Warns of More Financial Pain From Coronavirus Outbreak. Photo Credit: Global Diaspora News... https://t.co/0UWOkBlHGj 2 days ago

IsraelNewsLinks

Israel News Links Israel’s El Al Warns of More Financial Pain From Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/AtXN82rnvh via @Algemeiner https://t.co/zDnaUS2qIn 2 days ago

TabberAnn

Tabetha Taylor RT @Reuters: Israel's El Al warns of more financial pain from coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/CQgAe2eoUQ https://t.co/HMXfe5FEmK 2 days ago

StevenMScheer

Steven Scheer Israel's El Al warns of more financial pain from coronavirus outbreak | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/lPSFilSKDM @cohen_tova 2 days ago

Dasle1975

Elshad from Azerbaijan RT @ReutersBiz: Israel's El Al warns of more financial pain from coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/SD0DVlJNK1 https://t.co/ybtzVm66j7 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.