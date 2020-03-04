North Korea's Kim sends 'get well soon' wishes for South's coronavirus battle

Global  

Reuters Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a letter expressing hope for South Korea to overcome a coronavirus outbreak, President Moon Jae-in's office said on Thursday, as the South battles the biggest epidemic of the disease outside China.
News video: Kim Jong-un's Sister Lashes Out at South Korea

Kim Jong-un's Sister Lashes Out at South Korea 01:42

 Kim Yo-jong labelled rival South Korea a "frightened dog barking" after it condemned the communist regime's first ballistic missile test of 2020 Report by Dessentjacksonl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

CDC Recommending Americans Avoid Non-Essential Trips To Coronavirus Plagued Countries [Video]CDC Recommending Americans Avoid Non-Essential Trips To Coronavirus Plagued Countries

CBS4's Nancy Chen reports those countries are: China, South Korea, Iran and Italy.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:54Published

Thai cleaners disinfect restaurant used by worker who returned from coronavirus hot-spot South Korea [Video]Thai cleaners disinfect restaurant used by worker who returned from coronavirus hot-spot South Korea

Cleaners disinfect a restaurant in Chiang Rai, northern Thailand, today (March 5) after a worker returned from coronavirus hot-spot South Korea ate there. The overseas worker, one of 5,000 Thais..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:20Published


