North Korea's Kim sends 'get well soon' wishes for South's coronavirus battle
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a letter expressing hope for South Korea to overcome a coronavirus outbreak, President Moon Jae-in's office said on Thursday, as the South battles the biggest epidemic of the disease outside China.
Kim Yo-jong labelled rival South Korea a "frightened dog barking" after it condemned the communist regime's first ballistic missile test of 2020 Report by Dessentjacksonl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn