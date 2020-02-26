Global  

Greek coronavirus cases jump, 21 new cases: Health Ministry

Reuters Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Greece confirmed 21 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, detected among travelers who had recently returned from a pilgrimage to religious sites in Israel and Egypt, the health ministry said.
News video: Coronavirus Update: Number Of Cases In New York Rises To 22

Coronavirus Update: Number Of Cases In New York Rises To 22 03:14

 Thursday afternoon, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced there are now 22 coronavirus cases in New York; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

