ICC Appeals Judges Authorize Investigation Into Afghan War Crimes

Newsy Thursday, 5 March 2020
ICC Appeals Judges Authorize Investigation Into Afghan War CrimesWatch VideoInternational Criminal Court appeals judges ruled Thursday that an investigation into alleged war crimes in Afghanistan can move forward. 

In late 2017, the ICC's prosecutor requested opening an investigation into war crimes in Afghanistan committed by the Taliban, Afghan National Security Forces, and U.S....
ICC Appeals Judges Authorize Investigation Into Afghan War Crimes

ICC Appeals Judges Authorize Investigation Into Afghan War Crimes 01:15

 The investigation will look into alleged war crimes in Afghanistan committed by the Taliban, Afghan National Security Forces, and the U.S. military.

