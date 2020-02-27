ICC Appeals Judges Authorize Investigation Into Afghan War Crimes



Recent related videos from verified sources Judges say Afghanistan war crimes probe can proceed Judges from the International Criminal Court have ruled an investigation into alleged war crimes by the Taliban and U.S. and Afghan forces can go ahead, despite U.S. opposition. Lucy Fielder reports. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:25Published 12 hours ago Sri Lanka withdraws from UN war investigation pact Sri Lanka withdraws from a UN resolution that would have allowed war crimes allegedly committed during the country's civil war to be investigated. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:52Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources ICC appeals judges to rule on Afghan war crimes investigation International Criminal Court appeals judges will on Thursday rule whether the ICC's prosecutor can investigate allegations of war crimes by U.S. and other forces...

Reuters 21 hours ago



ICC judges approve probe into ‘war crimes’ in Afghanistan conflict Appeals judges at the International Criminal Court gave the green light for prosecutors to open an investigation targeting the Taliban, Afghan forces and US...

Belfast Telegraph 16 hours ago



