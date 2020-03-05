South African health minister says health system will be tested by coronavirus

👑Gee RT @XHNews: South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that four more South Africans had tested positive for the COVID-19, which… 10 hours ago Francis Waithaka 💙 South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced that four more South Africans have tested positive for the… https://t.co/AakhU4qdqk 11 hours ago China Xinhua News South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that four more South Africans had tested positive for the COVI… https://t.co/11nrCyrHc3 15 hours ago Donnie⚽️⚽️ @KalumbiShangula not proactive like @bernard_haufiku whos in contact with South African Minister of Health on… https://t.co/vxSmo37JJl 15 hours ago Se Nsei South African minister for health on #Coronavirussouthafrica #KenyavsSouthAfrica https://t.co/NdG0pJGmdZ 16 hours ago Times Select Health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that a 38-year-old South African man who had travelled to Italy… https://t.co/4csVoTcgU1 1 day ago Mashaba and the south african health minister says we shud not worry much about #COVID2019 https://t.co/e7IxCR5Xq6 1 day ago Free America Network South Africa confirms first case of coronavirus South African Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize confirms the first https://t.co/rflq6v8ufu 1 day ago