R. Kelly Returns To Court To Face Federal Charges In Chicago

Newsy Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
R. Kelly Returns To Court To Face Federal Charges In ChicagoWatch VideoGrammy-award winner and alleged serial rapist R Kelly is fighting court cases all over the country but today he'll be appearing in his hometown of Chicago to face more than a dozen federal charges.  

Kelly's set for a status hearing this morning where a district court judge will read his new federal charges and...
News video: Man Accused Of Spying For Russia Faces Judge

Man Accused Of Spying For Russia Faces Judge 00:26

 Hector Cabrera Fuentes pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Miami Federal Court to charges that he spied for Russia.

Court Sides With Trump In 'Sanctuary Cities' Grant Fight [Video]Court Sides With Trump In 'Sanctuary Cities' Grant Fight

The Trump administration can withhold millions of dollars in law enforcement grants to force states to cooperate with U.S. immigration enforcement, a federal appeals court in New York ruled Wednesday..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:33Published

Tamaya Dennard arrested on federal charges, US Attorney confirms [Video]Tamaya Dennard arrested on federal charges, US Attorney confirms

Federal court documents describe how Dennard approached an employee at a Cincinnati law firm &quot;whose business affects interstate commerce&quot; and &quot;specializes in negotiating..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:37Published


R Kelly to enter plea to reworked federal charges in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — R&B singer R. Kelly is due in federal court on Thursday in Chicago to enter a plea to an updated federal indictment that includes sex abuse...
Seattle Times

R. Kelly to Enter Plea to Reworked Federal Charges in Chicago

Kelly will be in federal court on Thursday (March 5) in Chicago to enter a plea on updated federal charges.
Billboard.com


