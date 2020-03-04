Global  

Candidates May Get Secret Service Detail Sooner Than Planned

Newsy Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Candidates May Get Secret Service Detail Sooner Than PlannedWatch VideoThe U.S. Secret Service is considering extending its services to Democratic presidential candidates sooner than initially planned, according to CNN.

The agency had reportedly been planning to enact protection measures for candidates by mid-March.

Consideration to expedite protection plans follows an incident...
Biden Says He May Need Secret Service Protection

Biden Says He May Need Secret Service Protection

 On Super Tuesday, Presidential candidate Joe Biden was attacked by an anti-dairy protestor. The incident caused the former VP to suggest that the remaining Democratic candidates receive Secret Service protection. “I think that that’s something that has to be considered the more outrageous some of...

