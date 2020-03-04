Global  

Virus fears will postpone Miami’s Ultra music festival

Seattle Times Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
MIAMI (AP) — Fears of the new coronavirus have led to postponement of the three-day Ultra electronic dance music festival in Miami, city officials said Thursday. The festival that draws thousands of people from around the world was set to begin March 20 at Miami’s downtown Bayfront Park. Steven Ferreiro, chief of staff for City […]
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Miami's Ultra Music Festival Could Be Postponed Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Miami's Ultra Music Festival Could Be Postponed Due To Coronavirus Concerns 00:33

 Miami’s Ultra Music Festival is in jeopardy of being postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Katie Johnston reports.

Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival brings crowds and coronavirus concerns [Video]Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival brings crowds and coronavirus concerns

The popular Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival is kicking off with dozens of artists entertaining large crowds over the next four days.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:51Published

Will Coachella Be Cancelled Over Coronavirus? | Billboard News [Video]Will Coachella Be Cancelled Over Coronavirus? | Billboard News

BTS cancelled some concerts, as well as Louis Tomlinson and Mariah Carey. Now, the Ultra Music Festival was just shut down all over fears of the Coronavirus, so the big question is will SXSW and..

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:42Published


City Official: Coronavirus Fears Will Postpone Miami’s Ultra Music Festival

Coronavirus fears have led to the postponement of the three-day Ultra electronic dance music festival in Miami, a city official said Thursday.
cbs4.com

Ultra Music Festival in Miami Canceled Due to Coronavirus (Report)

The 2020 Ultra Music Festival has been canceled amid Coronavirus concerns. The electronic music festival was set to take place from March 20 to 22, but Miami...
Just Jared Also reported by •cbs4.comBillboard.comFOXNews.combizjournals

