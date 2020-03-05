Global  

Javier Perez de Cuellar, UN chief for much of the 1980s, dead at 100

CBC.ca Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Javier Perez de Cuellar, the two-term United Nations secretary general who brokered a historic ceasefire between Iran and Iraq in 1988 and who came out of retirement later to help re-establish democracy in his Peruvian homeland, has died. He was 100.
Ex-UN boss Javier Perez de Cuellar, who backed ‘discreet diplomacy’, dies at 100

Javier Perez de Cuellar, the two-term United Nations secretary-general who brokered a historic ceasefire between Iran and Iraq in 1988 and who in later life came...
Belfast Telegraph

