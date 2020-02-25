Supreme Court will not hear Trans Mountain pipeline expansion appeal cases

The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project has cleared another legal hurdle. The Supreme Court of Canada has decided not to hear five challenges from environment and Indigenous groups from British Columbia.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Trump Lashes Out At Supreme Court Justices During a press conference, President Donald Trump demanded that Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg recuse themselves from Trump-related Supreme Court cases. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:31Published 1 week ago Trump calls on two liberal justices to recuse themselves President Donald Trump turned his ire on the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, calling on two of the liberal justices to recuse themselves from any cases involving him or his administration. Jonah Green.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:03Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Pipeline construction without Indigenous consent will cause more confrontation: expert Canadians can expect more disruptive protests if the federal government pushes forward with the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion against the wishes of some of...

CP24 17 hours ago



Supreme Court of Canada will not hear B.C. groups' challenges against Trans Mountain pipeline expansion The Supreme Court of Canada has declined to hear five B.C.-based challenges against the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

CBC.ca 12 hours ago





Tweets about this