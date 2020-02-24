Global  

Kashmir In Sea Of Troubles – OpEd

Eurasia Review Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Glancing over the current scenario regarding Kashmir one sees that it has been burning due to the atrocities and barbarianism of the hawkish Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. He has been provoking and spreading the ideology of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), an extremist and fascist group in India, through his actions...
News video: ‘Pakistan misusing Kashmir for its political agenda’: EU experts

‘Pakistan misusing Kashmir for its political agenda’: EU experts 02:23

 European experts have slammed Pakistan for misusing Kashmir for its political agenda at a side event during the 43rd session of UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. They joined the platform with political and social activists from Jammu and Kashmir, PoK and Gilgit Baltistan at an event titled...

Screening centre for coronavirus set up in Kashmir [Video]Screening centre for coronavirus set up in Kashmir

A coronavirus screening centre was set up in Kashmir as coronavirus continues to spread around the world.

Schools in Kashmir reopen after being shut since abrogation last year [Video]Schools in Kashmir reopen after being shut since abrogation last year

Schools in Kashmir have reopened on Monday (February 24) after remaining shut since the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5 last year.

After 8 months, Kashmir finally lifts social media ban — but only on 2G

After 8 months, Kashmir finally lifts social media ban — but only on 2GAfter eight months of zero and partial internet, folks in Kashmir will be able to use all sites. However, restrictions on connectivity are still in place. So,...
