Chilean man crashes truck into sacred Easter Island stone statue, sparks furor

FOXNews.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
A Chilean man was arrested after he crashed his truck into one of the famous stone structures in Polynesia’s Easter Island causing “incalculable” damage.
News video: Outrage After Vehicle Crashes Into Iconic Easter Island Statue

Outrage After Vehicle Crashes Into Iconic Easter Island Statue 00:45

 A vehicle struck an Easter Island statue.

Man proposes to his girlfriend 30ft underwater in the Caribbean [Video]Man proposes to his girlfriend 30ft underwater in the Caribbean

This is the touching moment a man proposed to his girlfriend 30ft underwater in the Caribbean Sea. Ethan Studenic, 30, popped the question to Morgan Whittaker, 28, with an engagement ring concealed..

Ancient Aliens: The Easter Island Mystery [Video]Ancient Aliens: The Easter Island Mystery

Ancient astronaut theorists suggest that the massive statues on Easter Island may not have been created by man - but by extraterrestrials, in this digital exclusive from Season 12.

Easter Island: Anger after truck crashes into sacred statue

The Pacific island's mayor has called for vehicle restrictions around archaeological sites.
BBC News

