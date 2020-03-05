Global  

Elizabeth Warren drops out of the US presidential race

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Elizabeth Warren drops out of the US presidential raceThe fight for the Democratic presidential nomination is down to two.Senator Elizabeth Warren has dropped out of the race today following another round of disappointing finishes in primary contests across the country on Super Tuesday.The...
News video: Elizabeth Warren to Withdraw From Presidential Race

Elizabeth Warren to Withdraw From Presidential Race 00:39

 Senator Elizabeth Warren is reportedly dropping out of the race after a long and hard-fought campaign.

Warren Drops Out Of Presidential Race After Disappointing Super Tuesday Finish [Video]Warren Drops Out Of Presidential Race After Disappointing Super Tuesday Finish

Senator Elizabeth Warren ended her presidential campaign Thursday after failing to win any primary contests and placing third in her home state of Massachusetts on Super Tuesday — though she did not..

Sen. Warren Drops Out Of Presidential Race [Video]Sen. Warren Drops Out Of Presidential Race

WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex spoke with voters about Sen. Elizabeth Warren's decision to drop out of the presidential race.

Elizabeth Warren dropping out of presidential race

Warren, 70, was the last woman among the top tier of candidates in a Democratic field that began as the most diverse in history
Haaretz

Democratic campaign centres on two men as Warren leaves race

Elizabeth Warren has ended her once-promising US presidential campaign after failing to finish higher than third place in any of the 18 states that have voted so...
Belfast Telegraph

Prabal96570670

Prabal RT @OpIndia_com: Days after vowing to ‘fight for Kashmir’ and whining about ‘anti-Muslim violence’ in India, US senator Elizabeth Warren dr… 6 seconds ago

NutkinNB

NutkinNB RT @jessbidgood: NEW: My interview with @ewarren in her kitchen today. She spoke candidly about what went wrong and her disappointment with… 17 seconds ago

Sabbirism004

Culture Blue RT @CNNPolitics: BREAKING: Elizabeth Warren is ending her presidential campaign https://t.co/UFrggNtEvv https://t.co/Jnc9Knmcas 1 minute ago

texascpa23

Father of Slothboy RT @SirajAHashmi: *Elizabeth Warren drops out of the presidential race* Tulsi: https://t.co/er76mx5YPS 2 minutes ago

i4harold

Harold Deeming Top story: Elizabeth Warren, Once a Front-Runner, Drops Out of Presidential Race https://t.co/Fqunnncfp1, see more https://t.co/QJGFoBbGsI 3 minutes ago

BobBethard

Bob Bethard if she means what she says why not endorse Tulsi? https://t.co/d41ELT1NaY 3 minutes ago

PrincessBibiRF_

Bibi Spielberg RT @KMGGaryde: Elizabeth Warren Drops Out of Presidential Race! Will take a deep breath & not endorse anyone yet! https://t.co/GuGWd3Rvbs… 4 minutes ago

CitizenFront

Better than it was Elizabeth Warren departs the presidential race disappointed: ‘I really thought we could do it’ - The Boston Globe https://t.co/VNSqIQSdtZ 4 minutes ago

