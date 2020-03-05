COVID-19 | First death in Britain confirmed

The patient, who was being treated at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, was an older patient who had underlying health conditions, said England’s Chief Medical Officer



Recent related news from verified sources First death in Britain from coronavirus: BBC The first person has died in Britain from coronavirus, the BBC reported on Thursday.

UK records first coronavirus death, moves to stop spread Britain is moving into the second of four phases in its plan to tackle the spread of coronavirus, England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Thursday,...

