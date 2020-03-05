|
COVID-19 | First death in Britain confirmed
|
|
Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The patient, who was being treated at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, was an older patient who had underlying health conditions, said England’s Chief Medical Officer
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Harry and Meghan begin farewell royal events
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan appeared together at an official engagement on Thursday (March 5) for the first time since January's announcement that they would step away..
Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:07Published
Harry and Meghan make first appearance since royal exit
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan arrived at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London on Thursday (March 5), marking their first official engagement together since January's..
Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:47Published
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this