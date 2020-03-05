Global  

235 Canadians on cruise ship held for COVID-19 testing outside California: Global Affairs

CTV News Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
There are 235 Canadians onboard a cruise that’s being held off the coast of California for virus testing, Global Affairs Canada confirmed on Thursday.
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Cruise Ship Kept Off Coast Of California Until Passengers Can Be Tested For Coronavirus

Cruise Ship Kept Off Coast Of California Until Passengers Can Be Tested For Coronavirus 02:48

 A man who was a passenger on the ship was the first coronavirus death in California. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Coronavirus Test Kits Delivered By Air To Cruise Ship [Video]Coronavirus Test Kits Delivered By Air To Cruise Ship

Coronavirus test kits were delivered at sea on Thursday to an ocean liner. The ship is barred from returning to port in San Francisco, according to Reuters. This is after at least 35 people developed..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

HIGH SEA DELIVERY: California National Guard helicopter drops off coronavirus testing kits to Grand Princess cruise ship [Video]HIGH SEA DELIVERY: California National Guard helicopter drops off coronavirus testing kits to Grand Princess cruise ship

California National Guard helicopter drops off coronavirus testing kits to Grand Princess cruise ship

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:53Published


235 Canadians among 3,500 passengers on cruise ship quarantined over coronavirus fears

A cruise ship that has been quarantined off the coast of California by public health officials over fears of a possible COVID-19 outbreak includes 235 Canadian...
CBC.ca

Cruise ship is held off California coast for virus testing

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Scrambling to keep the coronavirus at bay, officials ordered a cruise ship with about 3,500 people to hold back from the California coast...
SeattlePI.com

