Senate Approves $8.3B In Emergency Funding For Coronavirus

Newsy Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Senate Approves $8.3B In Emergency Funding For CoronavirusWatch Video"On this vote, the yays are 91, the nays are 1."

The Senate overwhelmingly passed a bipartisan emergency spending measure to combat the spread of coronavirus Thursday. The vote was 96-1. Sen. Rand Paul was the sole "nay." Congressional leaders agreed on the deal Wednesday.

The biggest chunk of the $8.3 billion...
