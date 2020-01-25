Brazil's Bolsonaro to meet Trump on Saturday: sources

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Republic Day 2020: Who is Bolsonaro, India's chief guest for the parade? |OneIndia News India's Republic Day chief guest Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is also known as Trump of the tropics. Why? Well, he too is an ultra nationalist, who assumed power in Brazil in 2019 on an.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:38Published on January 25, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Trump, Brazil's Bolsonaro to meet on Saturday, White House says U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Florida on Saturday to discuss trade, infrastructure, Venezuela and the Middle...

Reuters 16 hours ago



Trump plans to meet with Brazil's Bolsonaro on this weekend in Florida U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he will meet with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Florida this weekend.

Reuters 17 hours ago





Tweets about this