Russia And Turkey Have Reached A Cease-fire Deal In Northwest Syria

Newsy Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Russia And Turkey Have Reached A Cease-fire Deal In Northwest SyriaWatch VideoRussian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced Thursday they have agreed to a cease-fire in northwest Syria.

After more than six hours of talks in Moscow, the two leaders said a truce will be enforced in the Syrian province of Idlib beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

Conflict...
News video: Russia And Turkey Have Reached A Cease-fire Deal In Northwest Syria

Russia And Turkey Have Reached A Cease-fire Deal In Northwest Syria 01:04

 The countries&apos; leaders said the cease-fire will be take effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

Recent related news from verified sources

UN Urges Russia And Turkey To Secure ‘Fresh Ceasefire’ In Syria

By J Nastranis The UN has in an emergency session of the Security Council on Syria strongly urged Russia and Turkey “to build on previous agreements to...
Eurasia Review

Putin, Erdogan agree to Syria ceasefire after upsurge in fighting, migrant wave

Turkey and Russia agreed a ceasefire deal on Thursday in Syria's Idlib region, their two leaders said after lengthy talks in Moscow to contain a conflict which...
CBC.ca

d_quigg

DMcQuigg RT @Deven_Intel: #Turkey & #Russia have reached a Ceasefire agreement over #Idlib province. Turkish & Russian Forces will create a demilita… 3 hours ago

NaphiSoc

Cali Dreaming NaphiSoc Appears Russia (and by default Assad) and Turkey have reached a peace agreement for conflict in Syria. Turkey will… https://t.co/UzJkoHr7yw 4 hours ago

CBSNewsRadio

CBS News Radio Russia and Turkey have reached another ceasefire in the Syrian Civil War. U.S. Ambassador James Jeffrey told… https://t.co/VoEnNixt33 4 hours ago

Diamond1F1G1

Taz RT @Kyruer: #Syria #Idlib #Turkey and #Russia have reached an agreement on Idlib. Meanwhile, #SAA has launched a strong assault on Saraqib… 6 hours ago

AdilG

Adil ፤ ዓደል RT @InstantReporter: #Turkey & #Russia have reached an agreement over #Idlib. Turkish & Russian forces will create a demilitarized zone aro… 6 hours ago

p_von_eulenburg

Paola v. Eulenburg RT @MiddleEastEye: #BREAKING Turkey and Russia have reached an agreement on a ceasefire in Syria's northwestern Idlib province which will c… 6 hours ago

InstantReporter

Instant Reporter #Turkey & #Russia have reached an agreement over #Idlib. Turkish & Russian forces will create a demilitarized zone… https://t.co/1dvpbct9wJ 6 hours ago

Relief_News

Relief News Turkey and Russia have reached the agreement during a meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russia… https://t.co/t5hnXoSqo5 7 hours ago

