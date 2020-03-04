Global  

Warren ends presidential campaign

Japan Today Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Elizabeth Warren ended her once-promising presidential campaign on Thursday after failing to finish higher than third place in any of the 18 states that have voted so far.…
News video: Campaign 2020: Elizabeth Warren Ends Presidential Bid

Campaign 2020: Elizabeth Warren Ends Presidential Bid 00:17

 Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has officially suspended her presidential campaign.

Obama Campaign Manager David Plouffe Discusses Warren's 2020 Exit [Video]Obama Campaign Manager David Plouffe Discusses Warren's 2020 Exit

Former Obama campaign manager David Plouffe discusses Sen. Elizabeth Warren&apos;s campaign ending and why she may not have endorsed another Democrat.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:39Published

Campaign 2020: Sen. Elizabeth Warren Drops Out Of Race [Video]Campaign 2020: Sen. Elizabeth Warren Drops Out Of Race

Another major presidential candidate has dropped out of the race. Sen. Elizabeth Warren told supporters she is suspending her campaign; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:48Published


Elizabeth Warren Suspends Presidential Campaign, Declines To Make Endorsement

Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., officially suspended her campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination on Thursday following a disappointing performance...
RTTNews Also reported by •SBScbs4.comMediaiteNewsyNPRNews24USATODAY.comDelawareonlineReuters

Warren’s future uncertain after loss in home state of Mass.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The future of Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign was in serious doubt after she was defeated in Tuesday’s Democratic primary...
Seattle Times Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldUSATODAY.comDelawareonlineReuters

thamburger

Tom Hamburger Elizabeth Warren’s exit raises questions about the role of women in U.S. politics Via @AnnieLinskey and @amybwang https://t.co/WvxfOjBxTN 3 minutes ago

MacPenMedia

Spurs Mafia Mac RT @SAndersonPW: NEW: Massachusetts Senator @ewarren has ended her presidential campaign following poor showings in the Super Tuesday conte… 3 minutes ago

Socimotion

Socimotion What does the end of Elizabeth Warren's campaign mean for big tech? - Engadget https://t.co/cKkLsc9z6m 4 minutes ago

Lydia91436965

Lydia RT @amjoyshow: Elizabeth Warren, who ran progressive grassroots campaign, ends 2020 run https://t.co/AhHlef9LA0 via @nbcnews 4 minutes ago

HarryMo73815220

Harry Moon RT @Elvis_Trump: @AnnCoulter BREAKING: Sen. Elizabeth Warren Is Voted Off The Island ... Said A Sobbing Lieawatha As She Returned To Her Te… 4 minutes ago

PatrickHerlihy8

Patrick Herlihy Elizabeth Warren’s exit raises questions about the role of women in U.S. politics https://t.co/NEKsA5LK9j 4 minutes ago

SAndersonPW

Stephen M. Anderson NEW: Massachusetts Senator @ewarren has ended her presidential campaign following poor showings in the Super Tuesda… https://t.co/mMyCyrmmrS 4 minutes ago

terri_rupar

Terri Rupar The Democratic Party recaptured the House with a record number of women and ostensibly has a new sensitivity to gen… https://t.co/iyi4aoG87r 5 minutes ago

