BMW Unveils New Logo ... Sort Of

Watch VideoBMW is redesigning its logo...sort of. The car company unveiled a new version of the recognizable circle logo this week. The new design gets rid of the black ring, is more transparent and has flatter text. But it does keep its classic blue and white colors, the colors of Bavaria, Germany, where BMW was founded. But ...



