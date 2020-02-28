Facebook drops Donald Trump ads that mimic census

Facebook has taken down Donald Trump campaign ads that resemble the official census, that Democrats say would cause confusion.



Campaign 2020: Former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg Drops Out Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg bails on his presidential bid. After a poor showing on Super Tuesday, Bloomberg dropped out but vowed to work to defeat President Donald Trump; CBS2 political.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:05Published 1 day ago Anderson Cooper Drops Coronavirus Truth Bomb On Donald Trump On his CNN show, Anderson Cooper criticized the U.S. president for his lackluster approach to the coronavirus outbreak. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:18Published 1 week ago

SBS 3 hours ago



Trump's 'census' ads certainly seem like they violate Facebook's rules Facebook failed us again. It's allowing Donald Trump to use misleading ads related to the U.S. census despite Facebook's pledge to stop these kinds of...

Mashable 10 hours ago



