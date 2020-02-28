Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Facebook drops Donald Trump ads that mimic census

Facebook drops Donald Trump ads that mimic census

SBS Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Facebook has taken down Donald Trump campaign ads that resemble the official census, that Democrats say would cause confusion.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Michael Bloomberg Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Joe Biden

Michael Bloomberg Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Joe Biden 01:15

 Michael Bloomberg Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Joe Biden The announcement from the Bloomberg camp follows his poor showing in the Super Tuesday primaries. Michael Bloomberg, via 'The Washington Post' The former NYC mayor won American Samoa, but he was unable to place above third in any of the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Campaign 2020: Former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg Drops Out [Video]Campaign 2020: Former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg Drops Out

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg bails on his presidential bid. After a poor showing on Super Tuesday, Bloomberg dropped out but vowed to work to defeat President Donald Trump; CBS2 political..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:05Published

Anderson Cooper Drops Coronavirus Truth Bomb On Donald Trump [Video]Anderson Cooper Drops Coronavirus Truth Bomb On Donald Trump

On his CNN show, Anderson Cooper criticized the U.S. president for his lackluster approach to the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook drops Trump ads that mimic census

Facebook has taken down Trump campaign ads that resemble the official census, that Democrats say would cause confusion.
SBS

Trump's 'census' ads certainly seem like they violate Facebook's rules

Facebook failed us again. It's allowing Donald Trump to use misleading ads related to the U.S. census despite Facebook's pledge to stop these kinds of...
Mashable

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.