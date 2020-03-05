Coronavirus Prank Falsely Tells of Workplace, School Closings

Global  

FactCheck.org Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Facebook posts, evidently intended as a prank, erroneously claim that the government — or specific states such as Michigan or Florida — has mandated that employers and schools close for two weeks in response to the coronavirus. No such announcement has been made.

Complete with “BREAKING NEWS” graphics, viral Facebook text posts are spreading a falsehood about a government mandate requiring workplaces and schools to close in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

