Top French Court Deals Blow To Uber By Giving Driver ‘Employee’ Status

Eurasia Review Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
(EurActiv) — France’s top court has recognized the right of an Uber driver to be considered an employee, a ruling that could upend the U.S. firm’s business model and potentially require it to pay more taxes and benefits such as paid holidays.

The decision by the Cour de Cassation could also have ramifications for...
Recent related news from verified sources

Top French court deals blow to Uber by giving driver ‘employee’ status

The ruling could upend the U.S. firm’s business model and potentially require it to pay more taxes and benefits such as paid holidays
Hindu Also reported by •ReutersSeekingAlpha

Uber driver reclassified as employee in France

France’s Court of Cassation, a court of last resort, has ruled that a former Uber driver should have been considered an employee instead of a self-employed...
TechCrunch Also reported by •SeekingAlpha

