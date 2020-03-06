Global  

Guyana's Granger claims victory as U.S. and EU question vote results

Reuters Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Diplomats and foreign observers on Thursday questioned preliminary results of Guyana's presidential election as incumbent David Granger claimed victory and the opposition denounced fraud, setting up a showdown in the oil-rich South American nation.
Recent related news from verified sources

Observers question Guyana vote, urge Granger not to claim victory

Incumbent David Granger claims victory, as opposition alleges fraud and foreign diplomats question poll's credibility.
Al Jazeera Also reported by •Reuters

Guyana police surround elections council amid dispute over vote results

Guyanese police on Friday surrounded the nation's elections commission amid accusations that the results of this week's presidential election were altered to...
Reuters

