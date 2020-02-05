Sage RT @Reuters: Romney says U.S. Senate Republican probe of Biden appears political https://t.co/avghcwwCzK https://t.co/omJQDLfmhD 1 minute ago Working Fool RT @ReutersPolitics: Romney says U.S. Senate Republican probe of Biden appears political https://t.co/F0TZKNSbVW https://t.co/DZt6RwFX3I 4 minutes ago Dem80 RT @StephenGlahn: .@GOP #CPAC and @realDonaldTrump picked the wrong American to mess with.... Romney says U.S. Senate Republican probe of… 20 minutes ago happysnarkygal2 Romney says U.S. Senate Republican probe of Biden appears political - Reuters https://t.co/GAMBZfmVjp 20 minutes ago ACL27 RT @DailyMail: Mitt Romney 'could block a key part of the Republican probe in to Hunter Biden's Ukraine activities' https://t.co/Oe6x9db75a 30 minutes ago Pat Campbell Romney says U.S. Senate Republican probe of Biden appears political https://t.co/T1XLDBhG3B via @MailOnline 33 minutes ago Tara https://t.co/aaTgva9HZS If Trump wants to subpoena Joe Biden's son, then surely he should account for how Ivanka a… https://t.co/ta0KeOhq7F 35 minutes ago Daily Mail US Mitt Romney 'could block a key part of the Republican probe in to Hunter Biden's Ukraine activities' https://t.co/Oe6x9db75a 39 minutes ago