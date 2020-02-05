Global  

Romney says U.S. Senate Republican probe of Biden appears political

Reuters India Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
U.S. Senator Mitt Romney, the lone Republican to vote to convict President Donald Trump of abuse of power following his impeachment, said on Thursday a Senate Republican investigation of Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden appeared politically motivated.
Trump acquitted of impeachment charges [Video]Trump acquitted of impeachment charges

US President Donald Trump has been acquitted of all charges by the Senate, bringing an end to only the third presidential impeachment trial in American history. Only one Republican, Mitt Romney of..

Romney Turns Back On GOP, Votes To Convict Trump [Video]Romney Turns Back On GOP, Votes To Convict Trump

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney made a stunning break with his own party on Wednesday. CNN reports Romoney harshly criticized President Donald Trump over his actions toward Ukraine. In an emotional..

"There's no question but that the appearance of looking into Burisma and Hunter Biden appears political. And I think people are tired of these kind of political...
U.S. Republican seeks first subpoena in Hunter Biden probe

Days after Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden scored a major win at his party's primary in South Carolina, a Republican U.S. senator is seeking the...
