Canada's British Columbia reports first coronavirus case with unknown origin - CBC News

Reuters India Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Canada's British Columbia province has identified eight more presumptive cases of a new coronavirus including one involving a woman who has no recent travel history, CBC News reported on Thursday.
Coronavirus Update: NJ Department Of Health Confirms 1 Case, 11 Confirmed In New York State

Coronavirus Update: NJ Department Of Health Confirms 1 Case, 11 Confirmed In New York State

 The New Jersey Department of Health confirmed the state's first coronavirus case Wednesday. There are 11 cases in New York State; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Test Results Expected Today For Those Quarantined On Cruise Ship

Some local people are currently quarantined on a cruise ship due to concerns of the coronavirus, but they are expected to have the results of the test today, KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

5 Central Bucks Schools Closed Over Coronavirus Concerns

Officials say someone in the district was exposed to a confirmed case of the virus.

U.S. sees first coronavirus case of unknown origin in Northern California

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday a new case of coronavirus in a Northern California resident who did not visit China or another...
SFGate

New coronavirus case of unknown origin in California; U.S. to push production of protective gear

The United States will invoke a federal defense law to boost production of masks, gloves, gowns and other items to protect against the new coronavirus, the Trump...
Reuters India

