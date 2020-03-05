Global  

After heavy strikes, tense calm in Syria's Idlib as ceasefire comes into effect

Friday, 6 March 2020
Syria's Idlib region was quiet but tense on Friday with a lull in Russian and Syrian air raids that have pounded the last opposition-held enclave in Syria, residents and opposition sources said, after Turkey and Russia declared a ceasefire.
 Ceasefire came into effect after midnight in Idlib amid reports of fresh violence between Turkish and Syrian troops.

Syria&apos;s war-battered Idlib region was quiet but tense on Friday as a ceasefire deal between Moscow and Ankara took effect, with residents and opposition forces describing a lull in air raids..

Relative calm in Syria's Idlib as ceasefire takes hold

A ceasefire in northern Syria agreed between Russia and Turkey has come into force in a move to halt intense fighting in Idlib that has sparked a humanitarian...
Deutsche Welle

Uneasy calm in Syria's Idlib as Russia-Turkey ceasefire takes effect

Syria's war-battered Idlib region was quiet but tense on Friday as a ceasefire deal between Moscow and Ankara took effect, with residents and opposition forces...
Reuters


