Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Nathaniel Woods executed after Supreme Court dismisses last-minute appeals

Nathaniel Woods executed after Supreme Court dismisses last-minute appeals

Independent Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Court had granted last-minute halt to execution of man convicted of murder despite not pulling trigger
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nirbhaya Case: Sc dismisses curative petition filed by convict Pawan Gupta | Oneindia News [Video]Nirbhaya Case: Sc dismisses curative petition filed by convict Pawan Gupta | Oneindia News

THE SUPREME COURT HAS DISMISSED THE CURATIVE PETITION FILED BY THE NIRBHAYA RAPE AND MURDER ACCUSED PAWAN GUPTA. AS THE SECOND PHASE OF THE BUDGET SESSION BEGAN TODAY. LOK SABHA HAS BEEN ADJOURNED TILL..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nathaniel Woods Execution: Supreme Court Orders Temporary Stay in Alabama

Nathaniel Woods was condemned by a judge even though a jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict on his sentence. The U.S. Supreme Court intervened on Thursday,...
NYTimes.com

Supreme Court halts execution of Nathaniel Woods minutes before he was due to die

The Supreme Court has issued a temporary stay of execution for a man facing the death penalty over three murders that he didn't commit.
Independent


Tweets about this

mitbszn

ᖇᗩᕼIᗰ RT @WKRG: Gov. Kay Ivey was rushed away from a press conference after family members of Nathaniel Woods confronted her and protestors yelle… 2 hours ago

FlipNationUSA

FLIP NATION RT @theGrio: Pamela Woods was face-to-face with Republican Gov. Kay Ivey a week after the Alabama politician allowed her brother to be exec… 2 hours ago

Lattitat47

LKA RT @TheLastWord: Alabama inmate Nathaniel Woods was executed Thursday night after the U.S. Supreme Court lifted its temporary stay to furth… 9 hours ago

3fifthofaperson

threefifthofaperson Executed inmate Nathaniel Woods' sister confronts Alabama governor “You killed my brother. Governor Ivey, you kille… https://t.co/zgTJYXXSnD 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.