Report: Explosion near US Embassy in Tunisia wounds 5 police

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian media are reporting that a suicide bomber on a motorcycle has set off a blast near the U.S. Embassy in the Tunisian capital, Tunis. The private Radio Mosaique said that five police officers were wounded in the explosion Friday. That report could not be immediately confirmed. Police taped off the […]

