Report: Explosion near US Embassy in Tunisia wounds 5 police
Friday, 6 March 2020 () TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian media are reporting that a suicide bomber on a motorcycle has set off a blast near the U.S. Embassy in the Tunisian capital, Tunis. The private Radio Mosaique said that five police officers were wounded in the explosion Friday. That report could not be immediately confirmed. Police taped off the […]
An attacker blew himself up close to the US embassy in the Tunisian capital of Tunis on Friday (March 6), local media reported.
Footage shows debris strewn across a road, while a car is damaged.
The filmer Hatem Oueslati told Newsflare "I was at a cafe nearby and heard a huge explosion."