Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Report: Explosion near US Embassy in Tunisia wounds 5 police

Report: Explosion near US Embassy in Tunisia wounds 5 police

Seattle Times Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian media are reporting that a suicide bomber on a motorcycle has set off a blast near the U.S. Embassy in the Tunisian capital, Tunis. The private Radio Mosaique said that five police officers were wounded in the explosion Friday. That report could not be immediately confirmed. Police taped off the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Alleged suicide bomber 'blows self up' close to US Embassy in Tunisia

Alleged suicide bomber 'blows self up' close to US Embassy in Tunisia 00:45

 An attacker blew himself up close to the US embassy in the Tunisian capital of Tunis on Friday (March 6), local media reported. Footage shows debris strewn across a road, while a car is damaged. The filmer Hatem Oueslati told Newsflare "I was at a cafe nearby and heard a huge explosion."

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Emergency services on the scene of US embassy blast in Tunisia [Video]Emergency services on the scene of US embassy blast in Tunisia

Emergency services were seen at the scene of an alleged suicide bombing near the US embassy in Tunis today (March 6). It was reported by local media that a man blew himself up close to the embassy..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:00Published

Aspiring scientist invents 'gun' earring for women's safety in northern India [Video]Aspiring scientist invents 'gun' earring for women's safety in northern India

An inventor from northern India has developed a new personal security gadget for women. Shyam Chaurasia, 29, an aspiring scientist, hails from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. He has developed a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Report: Explosion near US Embassy in Tunisia

Tunisian media are reporting that a suicide bomber on a motorcycle has set off a blast near the U.S. Embassy in the Tunisian capital, Tunis. (March 6)  
USATODAY.com

Tunisia: Man 'blows himself up near US embassy', local media reports

A man has blown himself up near the US embassy in Tunisia's capital, Tunis, according to local media.
Independent


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.