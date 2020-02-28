Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Delhi violence: Court sends Tahir Hussain to seven-day police custody

Delhi violence: Court sends Tahir Hussain to seven-day police custody

Hindu Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
The AAP councillor was arrested on Thursday after a court here dismissed his plea seeking to surrender before it
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Nirbhaya Case: Sc dismisses curative petition filed by convict Pawan Gupta | Oneindia News [Video]Nirbhaya Case: Sc dismisses curative petition filed by convict Pawan Gupta | Oneindia News

THE SUPREME COURT HAS DISMISSED THE CURATIVE PETITION FILED BY THE NIRBHAYA RAPE AND MURDER ACCUSED PAWAN GUPTA. AS THE SECOND PHASE OF THE BUDGET SESSION BEGAN TODAY. LOK SABHA HAS BEEN ADJOURNED TILL..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:18Published

Tahir Hussain charged with murder, AAP suspends councillor| Oneindia News [Video]Tahir Hussain charged with murder, AAP suspends councillor| Oneindia News

Delhi violence toll mounts to 39; Centre says situation improving, police holding peace meetings in riot-ravaged neighbourhoods; SN Srivastava replaces Amulya Patnaik as Delhi Police Commissioner;..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Delhi violence: Police arrest Tahir Hussain after court dismisses his plea to surrender

A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed a plea by suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain seeking to surrender before it in connection with alleged killing of...
IndiaTimes

Delhi violence: Court to hear suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's anticipatory bail plea on Thursday

A Delhi court on Wednesday deferred for Thursday the hearing of the anticipatory bail application of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain filed in a case...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TOICitiesNews

TOI Cities Delhi violence: Court sends Tahir Hussain to 7-day custodial interrogation https://t.co/mg9f5KZC6D 5 minutes ago

TOIDelhi

TOI Delhi Delhi violence: Court sends Tahir Hussain to 7-day custodial interrogation https://t.co/imJGlMQGny 5 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Delhi violence: Court sends Tahir to 7-day custodial interrogation https://t.co/hUtje5pgx3 41 minutes ago

AnilParashar21

Karamvir Anil Parashar Delhi Violence: Court Sends Tahir Hussain to 7-Day Police Custody https://t.co/0GgZhOjgeG 49 minutes ago

TheQuint

The Quint LIVE | Delhi Court sends Tahir Hussain to 7-day police custody. Follow for updates: https://t.co/0RcHqJOUky 1 hour ago

CHANDANSEN1998

CHANDAN SEN Delhi Violence / Supreme Court on Friday sends plea to Delhi High Court to prosecute politicians in inflammatory st… https://t.co/prVcXvfbXc 2 days ago

pvsswamy

सिवा @KumarSarangapa1 @arvindgunasekar @narendramodi I completely lost my faith in judiciary of Delhi high court. They w… https://t.co/SPcZAfzd7X 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.