Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Greece > Do not go to the Turkey-Greece border, EU urges migrants

Do not go to the Turkey-Greece border, EU urges migrants

Reuters Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
The European Union pleaded on Friday for migrants in Turkey not to go to the Greek border or try to breach it, saying the frontier was closed and that any encouragement to do by Turkish authorities was a game that had to stop.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Tear gas used and gunshots heard at Greek border as migrants attempt to enter from Turkey

Tear gas used and gunshots heard at Greek border as migrants attempt to enter from Turkey 02:18

 Tear gas has been used and gunshots are heard at the Greece-Turkey border in Kastanies as migrants attempt to enter from Turkey on March 4.

Recent related videos from verified sources

The Trade S02E03 [Video]

The Trade S02E03

The Trade 2x03 - Promo trailer HD - Next on Episode 3 Season 2 - Synopsis: At the U.S. Border, Magda and Rossni must split with their group to improve their chances of crossing. Marisa, a human rights..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:49Published
Frontex border operation in Greece 'lacks legal basis' after Greece suspends asylum law [Video]

Frontex border operation in Greece 'lacks legal basis' after Greece suspends asylum law

Frontex border operation in Greece 'lacks legal basis' after Greece suspends asylum law

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:03Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Tear gas shot two ways over migrants at Turkey-Greece border

EDIRNE, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to be in Brussels on Monday for a one-day working visit, his office said amid a charged...
Seattle Times Also reported by •France 24BBC NewsAl JazeeraHaaretz

Turkey, EU to hold talks amid standoff over migrants

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Brussels on Monday for talks with European Union officials amid a standoff between...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBC.caReuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LarryASingleton

Larry A. Singleton RT @Journalist_juan: Full article about migrants in the border between #Turkey and #Greece is live now on https://t.co/7bCcqbSm81 Rememb… 14 minutes ago

KingHarold1

King Harold Defenders of Europe block the Greece Turkey border. https://t.co/xOXiJlVuRb 14 minutes ago

Nothing2no123

Hale No A wall? Silly Greeks don't they know? Democrats say those don't work. https://t.co/5b2OAWgh59 18 minutes ago

azadeh_akbari

Azadeh This is what's in-store for refugees at the Turkey-Greece border Now stop worrying about toilet paper https://t.co/uY9rzlMwFr 19 minutes ago

LarryASingleton

Larry A. Singleton RT @Journalist_juan: @GeorgeJGal I did it. Full article about migrants in the border between #Turkey and #Greece is live now on https://t.c… 22 minutes ago

bbschumann

animalsmatterhere RT @BasedPoland: Congratulations to #Greece which has just started to #BuildTheWall on their border with Turkey. Take a hint all violent ec… 24 minutes ago

wjappe

wjappe Greece Erects Massive Concrete Blocks On Border To Halt Migrant Wave From Turkey | Zero Hedge https://t.co/ajpMwqGSyA 25 minutes ago

gjt

Georgia Pattos RT @gjt: @heytherehaIey @MatinaStevis The New York Times published an article titled We Are Like Animals’: Inside Greece’s Secret Site for… 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.