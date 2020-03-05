Harvey Weinstein Moved To Rikers Island After Undergoing Heart Surgery

Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoHarvey Weinstein has been transferred to the Rikers Island jail complex after spending more than a week in a New York City hospital.



Weinstein was taken to Bellevue Hospital for chest pains after a Manhattan jury found him guilty on Feb. 24 of criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third... Watch VideoHarvey Weinstein has been transferred to the Rikers Island jail complex after spending more than a week in a New York City hospital.Weinstein was taken to Bellevue Hospital for chest pains after a Manhattan jury found him guilty on Feb. 24 of criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third 👓 View full article

