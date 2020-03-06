Global  

Prince Harry and F1 champion Lewis Hamilton open Silverstone museum

Reuters Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton opened a new museum on Friday at Britain's Silverstone race circuit, in one of the prince's last public duties before he quits as a working member of the royal family this month.
News video: Prince Harry and F1's Lewis Hamilton tour new Silverstone museum

Prince Harry and F1's Lewis Hamilton tour new Silverstone museum 01:29

 Prince Harry and Lewis Hamilton open the Silverstone Experience motorsports museum in Northamptonshire.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Wrap Up Royal Duties [Video]Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Wrap Up Royal Duties

From the 2020 Endeavour Fund Awards to visiting the Silverstone Museum, ET Canada has the latest on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s final engagements as senior members of the Royal family.

5 Royal Luxuries Harry and Meghan Will Give up [Video]5 Royal Luxuries Harry and Meghan Will Give up

5 Royal Luxuries Harry and Meghan Will Give up The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will give up these 5 royal luxuries and privileges when they resign as senior members of the British royal family in April...

Prince Harry Beats Lewis Hamilton in Pit Stop Test During Silverstone Experience Museum Opening

Prince Harry meets up with Lewis Hamilton during the grand opening up of The Silverstone Experience in Northampton, England on Friday (March 6). The Duke of...
Harry offers racing tips to British Formula One aces

The Duke of Sussex had a few words of friendly advice for two young British Formula One racing drivers at a Silverstone museum opening.
