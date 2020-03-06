Prince Harry and F1 champion Lewis Hamilton open Silverstone museum

From the 2020 Endeavour Fund Awards to visiting the Silverstone Museum, ET Canada has the latest on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s final engagements as senior members of the Royal family.

5 Royal Luxuries Harry and Meghan Will Give up 5 Royal Luxuries Harry and Meghan Will Give up The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will give up these 5 royal luxuries and privileges when they resign as senior members of the British royal family in April... Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:05Published 3 hours ago