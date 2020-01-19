Global  

Pope accepts resignation of cardinal Barbarin amid sex abuse case

Reuters India Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of French cardinal Philippe Barbarin who had been caught up in a sex abuse case, the archbishop of Reims said in a statement.
Pope accepts resignation of Cardinal Barbarin despite successful appeal (AP)

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Cardinal Philippe Barbarin of Lyon, France. Although his 2019 conviction for failure to report sexual abuse was...
Catholic Culture

Pope lets French cardinal embroiled in abuse cover-up resign

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Friday accepted the resignation of a French cardinal who was convicted and then acquitted of covering up for a pedophile...
Seattle Times


RosePillay1

Rose Pillay RT @VaticanNews: #PopeFrancis accepts the resignation of French Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, the Archbishop of Lyon, following his acquittal… 19 minutes ago

VaticanNews

Vatican News #PopeFrancis accepts the resignation of French Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, the Archbishop of Lyon, following his ac… https://t.co/8ZACZMaD4z 47 minutes ago

cestleiden

YU HAO YU Pope accepts French cardinal resignation over pedophile priest cover up https://t.co/Up9uQW4ys9 via @RFI_En 1 hour ago

Limeylizzie

Elizabeth West RT @AFP: #BREAKING Pope accepts resignation of French cardinal Barbarin cleared of shielding alleged paedophile: Church https://t.co/2zaK2A… 2 hours ago

Heraldnigeria2

Herald Nigeria RT @HeraldNGNews: Pope accepts resignation of cardinal over abuse scandal https://t.co/snpMVVfV7F 2 hours ago

JoGuo89

Josie Guo Pope accepts resignation of French cardinal Barbarin amid***abuse case https://t.co/rJRaLEKl0w via @FRANCE24 3 hours ago

Newsreeldaily

Newsreeldaily.com Pope Francis Accepts Resignation Of Cardinal Linked To Child Abuse... https://t.co/BfbTpUhAnb 3 hours ago

HeraldNGNews

Herald Nigeria Pope accepts resignation of cardinal over abuse scandal https://t.co/snpMVVfV7F 4 hours ago

