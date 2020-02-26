Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Trump administration unveils new rule collecting DNA samples from detained migrants

Trump administration unveils new rule collecting DNA samples from detained migrants

Independent Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Immigration officials will begin collecting DNA samples from potentially hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants and asylum seekers taken into federal custody as a result of a new plan put forth by the Trump administration.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump claims 'detrimental' Obama-era rule slowed coronavirus testing [Video]Trump claims 'detrimental' Obama-era rule slowed coronavirus testing

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that a rule created under the Obama administration giving the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) jurisdiction over disease testing impaired the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

Trump claims 'detrimental' Obama-era rule slowed coronavirus testing [Video]Trump claims 'detrimental' Obama-era rule slowed coronavirus testing

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that a rule created under the Obama administration giving the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) jurisdiction over disease testing impaired the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Winona Ryder talks 'nightmare' Trump administration while promoting new show, 'The Plot Against America'

Actress Winona Ryder called the last few years under Donald Trump a “nightmare” while promoting her new HBO show, “The Plot Against America.”
FOXNews.com

Trump administration launches new unit to strip US citizenship from foreign-born terrorists, criminals

The Trump administration is establishing a new section within the Justice Department to deal with the process of removing citizenship from foreign-born...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

lowkeypesh

estee. RT @Independent: Trump administration unveils new rule collecting DNA samples from detained migrants https://t.co/OvaYeTkiMz 4 hours ago

droolindog

Droolin' Dog Trump administration unveils new rule collecting DNA samples from detained migrants https://t.co/DLMxOC2oaQ https://t.co/A8el1WoUvL 5 hours ago

thereisanocean

OMNIA AB UNO RT @IndyUSA: Trump administration unveils new rule collecting DNA samples from detained migrants https://t.co/N0ktzVypiz 6 hours ago

IndyWorld

Indy World Trump administration unveils new rule collecting DNA samples from detained migrants https://t.co/D7H6qEocQC 6 hours ago

IndyUSA

Independent US Trump administration unveils new rule collecting DNA samples from detained migrants https://t.co/N0ktzVypiz 7 hours ago

breakingnewsma

US Breaking News Trump administration unveils new rule collecting DNA samples from detained migrants. https://t.co/8MFmXg8IbH 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.