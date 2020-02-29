Trump cancels CDC visit because of coronavirus case at the CDC, White House confirms

Trump Signs $8.3 Billion
Coronavirus Package President Trump signed a bill providing
$8.3 billion in emergency funding to
combat the coronavirus outbreak. The bill provides $7.76 billion to federal,
state and local agencies to battle the
coronavirus, as hundreds of cases are
confirmed in the...
President Trump holds a White House press briefing where he confirms the first case of a death inside the US from the Covid-19 virus. Mr Trump said 22 people in the US have been infected by the virus..
