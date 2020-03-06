Ruth Bader Ginsburg says first-trimester abortion is 'far-safer than childbirth' while eviscerating controversial Louisiana bill Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

86-year-old Supreme Court justice looked 'less than convinced' by arguments from Trump administration attorneys, according to a report 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Judoo Jones RT @markos: Anyone who says that they’re not voting for Biden are also saying “I want Trump to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg” 4 minutes ago Sam in the USA RT @stevenmazie: A very happy and healthy 87th birthday to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg https://t.co/3xzfa2BLav 6 hours ago Mark $100 says Ruth Bader Ginsburg gets COVID-19 twice and recovers both times 15 hours ago