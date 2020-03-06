Global  

Ukraine chess champions found dead in Moscow, 'laughing gas' suspected

Friday, 6 March 2020
Two of the most promising Ukrainian chess stars have been found dead in what local media is reporting as death by nitrous oxide, also dubbed as laughing gas or “hippy crack.”
News video: Two Russian Chess Players Die From Laughing Gas

Two Russian Chess Players Die From Laughing Gas 00:49

 2 top Ukranian chess players are found dead in their Moscow apartment, according to multiple reports.

Reports: Laughing gas suspected in Ukraine chess deaths

Two young Ukrainians prominent in the country's chess circles have been found dead in Moscow, and news reports say so-called laughing gas is suspected in their...
CTV News Also reported by •BBC News

